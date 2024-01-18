Korea Dynasty 0.6.6 Update

Improvements
Item
- Silk Top 8 clothing item has been added.
- Silk Bottoms 6 costume item has been added.
Animals/NPC
- Some peddler NPCs move along the paths between the large castles.
Architecture
- A tiled ‘Dancheong’ roof has been added.
- A long tile ‘Dancheong’ roof was added.
Natural boundaries/artificial features
- A jangseung that serves as a landmark was added between the castle and castle.
Balance
- Near rivers or brown lands, the probability of finding clay increases slightly, and the probability of finding pigment ores decreases slightly.
Background music, sound effects
- BGM has been added to the title screen.
User Convenience
- The camera perspective has been changed to go down when sitting on a cushion or playing an instrument.
Language
- The language translation of the settings language has been partially corrected.
- Some parts of the Japanese translation have been corrected.
Bug fix
- Fixed an error where the Burlap Bottoms 2 and Burlap Top 2 outfits looked abnormal.
- Fixed an error where the hem of the police uniform was showing through holes.
- Fixed an error where the archery minigame was not translated properly.
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where some NPCs would not do anything if another player left the game.
Changed files in this update