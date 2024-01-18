 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 18 January 2024

Korea Dynasty 0.6.6 Update

Korea Dynasty 0.6.6 Update · Build 13207630

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Item

  • Silk Top 8 clothing item has been added.
  • Silk Bottoms 6 costume item has been added.

Animals/NPC

  • Some peddler NPCs move along the paths between the large castles.

Architecture

  • A tiled ‘Dancheong’ roof has been added.
  • A long tile ‘Dancheong’ roof was added.

Natural boundaries/artificial features

  • A jangseung that serves as a landmark was added between the castle and castle.

Balance

  • Near rivers or brown lands, the probability of finding clay increases slightly, and the probability of finding pigment ores decreases slightly.

Background music, sound effects

  • BGM has been added to the title screen.

User Convenience

  • The camera perspective has been changed to go down when sitting on a cushion or playing an instrument.

Language

  • The language translation of the settings language has been partially corrected.
  • Some parts of the Japanese translation have been corrected.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an error where the Burlap Bottoms 2 and Burlap Top 2 outfits looked abnormal.
  • Fixed an error where the hem of the police uniform was showing through holes.
  • Fixed an error where the archery minigame was not translated properly.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where some NPCs would not do anything if another player left the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216601 Depot 2216601
