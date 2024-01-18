Embrace the Clan Spirit & More fixes !

Patch Notes: Embrace the Clan Spirit & More!

Hello, Dwarves of Reign of Dwarf!

We're excited to share the latest enhancements from the heart of AnkleBreaker Studio. This update is focused on enriching your gameplay, fixing what's been bugging you, and laying down the groundwork for a more robust Reign of Dwarf experience.

New Features & Improvements:

We've reworked the clan mechanics to provide a more cohesive and engaging group experience. Dive into a refined system where camaraderie and teamwork take center stage! DLC Manager Update: We've optimized how DLC ownership is verified, ensuring a smoother and more reliable integration. No more unnecessary interruptions or checks!

Fixes:

Say goodbye to buffer zone blues and hello to smoother dungeon raids. We've ironed out the kinks that affected your dungeon-crawling escapades. Connection Stability: We've addressed those pesky disconnection issues, ensuring that your journey through the realms of Reign of Dwarf is as uninterrupted as it is epic.

We've addressed those pesky disconnection issues, ensuring that your journey through the realms of Reign of Dwarf is as uninterrupted as it is epic. Performance Tweaks: Lag in instanced dungeons? Not anymore! We've fine-tuned the performance, so your battles are as fluid as the ale in the taverns.

Lag in instanced dungeons? Not anymore! We've fine-tuned the performance, so your battles are as fluid as the ale in the taverns. Clan System Stability: The Clan System is now more robust, ensuring server stability and a smoother communal experience for all clan members.

On the Horizon:

This is just the beginning! We're already forging ahead with another update aimed at boosting the overall performance. The adventure evolves, and your experience in Reign of Dwarf will only get better!

Thank you for your dedication, feedback, and camaraderie. Together, we're not just playing a game; we're living a legend.

— AnkleBreaker Studio's Team