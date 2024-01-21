Tiny Lands - Expansion Pack 3

Hello, dear community! ♡ .(ꈍᴗꈍ)./♡

We are celebrating our 3rd Anniversary on Tiny Lands! ːtinyideaː and for that, we are preparing our 3rd DLC, so we hope you all can enjoy a bit more of the game!

It's amazing! The game now has over 190 Dioramas ːtinyloveː, and we can't thank you enough, thanks for supporting us to keep working on the game! ♡ ːgachaloveː

The new Expansion Pack for Tiny Lands is arriving on February 12th!

Make sure you add it to your wishlist, so you get notified when it's released!

In this new expansion pack, you will find 3 new handcrafted worlds:

Fish tanks 🐟🏰🐠

Amusement Park 🚩🎈🎡

Pirates⛵️🏴🏝️

Psst, there is something new coming this year! ✌ːtinyloveː