Steam Achievements Available Now!

Greetings Researchers!
🎯 Steam Achievements
Steam Achievements are officially added to Research Story! In v0.7.8, there are 29 achievements for players to earn. Some information about the achievements:
- Some Achievements are retroactively given if players have met the criteria for it. Others can only be earned if triggered after the update.
- You don't need to start a new save to earn these achievements.
- All 29 achievements can be earned regardless of the settings you play on (i.e. longer day length or more base energy does not affect your ability to get the achievements).
- However, once the game reaches 1.0 (full release), we might add some "challenge" achievements that can only be earned with default settings. These achievements would require a new save file to be completed.
- As we continue updating the game, more achievements will be added! If you have ideas, we'd be happy to hear them :)
Some of my favourite achievement icons
✨ Other updates
I've also made some changes and fixes based on your recent feedback.
Changes
- Both Flowers and Herbs can now be used with the Dehydrator.
- Seeds can now be used with the Campfire to get Roasted Seeds.
- [Balance] Increased the drop rate of Ice Cubes from Snowmounds.
- Certain key cutscenes will no longer play during rain.
Fixes
- Icy Fluff can now be added to the Spinning Wheel.
- Fixed typo in Darts Minigame, "4 Shots".
Localisation fixes
- Fixed English NPC name text showing in:
- Vallee's dialogue during the Cherry Blossom Festival.
- Darts Minigame (4 Shots).
- Fixed Typos in Theo's dialogue options which showed " when unintended.
- Fixed text wrapping in 4 Shot's Information section.
- Fixed some localisation wording mistakes.
Hope you enjoy the update!
Miki 💚
