Research Story update for 19 January 2024

Steam Achievements Available Now!

Research Story update for 19 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Researchers!

🎯 Steam Achievements

Steam Achievements are officially added to Research Story! In v0.7.8, there are 29 achievements for players to earn. Some information about the achievements:

  • Some Achievements are retroactively given if players have met the criteria for it. Others can only be earned if triggered after the update.
  • You don't need to start a new save to earn these achievements.
  • All 29 achievements can be earned regardless of the settings you play on (i.e. longer day length or more base energy does not affect your ability to get the achievements).
  • However, once the game reaches 1.0 (full release), we might add some "challenge" achievements that can only be earned with default settings. These achievements would require a new save file to be completed.
  • As we continue updating the game, more achievements will be added! If you have ideas, we'd be happy to hear them :)


Some of my favourite achievement icons

✨ Other updates

I've also made some changes and fixes based on your recent feedback.

Changes

  • Both Flowers and Herbs can now be used with the Dehydrator.
  • Seeds can now be used with the Campfire to get Roasted Seeds.
  • [Balance] Increased the drop rate of Ice Cubes from Snowmounds.
  • Certain key cutscenes will no longer play during rain.

Fixes

  • Icy Fluff can now be added to the Spinning Wheel.
  • Fixed typo in Darts Minigame, "4 Shots".

Localisation fixes

  • Fixed English NPC name text showing in:
  • Vallee's dialogue during the Cherry Blossom Festival.
  • Darts Minigame (4 Shots).
  • Fixed Typos in Theo's dialogue options which showed " when unintended.
  • Fixed text wrapping in 4 Shot's Information section.
  • Fixed some localisation wording mistakes.

Hope you enjoy the update!
Miki 💚

