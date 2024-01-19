Steam Achievements Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 13207411 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 02:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Researchers!

🎯 Steam Achievements

Steam Achievements are officially added to Research Story! In v0.7.8, there are 29 achievements for players to earn. Some information about the achievements:

Some Achievements are retroactively given if players have met the criteria for it. Others can only be earned if triggered after the update.

You don't need to start a new save to earn these achievements.

All 29 achievements can be earned regardless of the settings you play on (i.e. longer day length or more base energy does not affect your ability to get the achievements).

However, once the game reaches 1.0 (full release) , we might add some "challenge" achievements that can only be earned with default settings . These achievements would require a new save file to be completed.

Some of my favourite achievement icons

I've also made some changes and fixes based on your recent feedback.

Changes

Both Flowers and Herbs can now be used with the Dehydrator.

Seeds can now be used with the Campfire to get Roasted Seeds.

[Balance] Increased the drop rate of Ice Cubes from Snowmounds.

Certain key cutscenes will no longer play during rain.

Fixes

Icy Fluff can now be added to the Spinning Wheel.

Fixed typo in Darts Minigame, "4 Shots".

Localisation fixes

Fixed English NPC name text showing in:

Vallee's dialogue during the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Darts Minigame (4 Shots).

Fixed Typos in Theo's dialogue options which showed " when unintended.

Fixed text wrapping in 4 Shot's Information section.

Fixed some localisation wording mistakes.

Hope you enjoy the update!

Miki 💚