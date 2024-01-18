Share · View all patches · Build 13207217 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 16:33:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello, crusaders!

An update 2.2.4p is here!

Highlights:

During the siege of Drezen, the Corruption increment was not working while resting — fixed;

Cruoromancer's Commanding Infusion ability now gives +4 to Charisma instead of Constitution;

Fixed a bug due to which it was possible to leave the defense of the camp in Iza in the middle of a battle, which led to a breakdown of the script;

Ghost horse turned into a regular horse when moving between locations — fixed;

Errors in the endings of The Lord of Nothing DLC have been fixed.

If you are playing with mods, don’t forget to update them before loading your saves!

Beware of possible plot spoilers below!

Areas

Fixed a bug in the The Defender's Heart tavern, due to which resting in the tavern could be interrupted by the arrival of Ulbrig, which led to a game freeze;

Fixed bugs with possible freezing of the cutscene when the commander visits the Frozen Fane location in The Lord of Nothing DLC, as well as a bug with the absence of Sithhud the Reborn after his awakening;

Fixed the loot in Defender's Heart in The Lord of Nothing DLC;

Improved the loot in Frozen Fane in The Lord of Nothing DLC, and fixed a bug where checking the religion skill near a killed masked stalker gave incorrect information;

In The Lord of Nothing DLC, the ability to hit the giant guards on the bridge with charge has been fixed. Now they will immediately raise the alarm after suspicious actions of the player;

In The Lord of Nothing DLC, dialogue with jungle villagers will no longer be triggered if the character goes through a bad scenario;

Player couldn't interact with the treasure pile in the goblin tower in The Lord of Nothing DLC — fixed;

The local map of the Shadow World location has been improved in The Lord of Nothing DLC;

Added a marker on Ulab's brother on the Shadow Plane in The Lord of Nothing DLC to make him easier to find;

Flying vescavors now appear again after in the Leper's Smile location;

If Sendri was killed, he will no longer appear in the ascention scene with Sithhud in The Lord of Nothing DLC.

Quests

Fixed incorrect ending of dialog with Nocticula after the battle in the Trickster's council;

Ignoring Wenduag's dialog blocked the development of her storyline - fixed.

Items

Ring Of Shadow Stealing in The Lord of Nothing DLC now works correctly;

Added mithral weapons to the merchant on the Plane of Shadow in The Lord of Nothing DLC. Mithral is considered silver for the purpose of stopping the regeneration of creatures vulnerable to silver.

Crusade

Low morale debuffs are now visible on units.

Classes & Mechanics

A character with a Water Domain or an Ice Subdomain, on the 2nd level of spells, will now receive Scorching Ray (Cold) instead of an Acid Arrow spell;

After a battle on the side of Nocticula against Socothbenoth, you could get a negative effect that prevented you from participating in the battle — fixed;

Arcanist's (Eldritch Font) Eldritch Surge ability was preventing the Arcanist's effective level for techniques from being raised — fixed;

Arcanist's (Eldritch Font) Eldritch Surge ability gave the option to increase spell difficulty or caster level, instead of increasing both at the same time — fixed;

Cavalier Disciple of the Pike can now take Weapon Training (Polearms);

Fixed a bug with the ability to attack a goblin bard in The Lord of Nothing DLC;

For the Barbarian class, the choice of the Godclaw deity is now blocked;

Order of the Shroud Cavalier abilities now work correctly:

— Challenge ability now grants morale bonuses to attack;

— Spiritual Shield ability now gives a reflection bonus to defense. An undead condition has been added to the ability description;

— Destroyer of the Undead ability now overcomes damage resistance;

— Stand Against Darkness ability now gives the ability to make Attack of Opportunity. The ability now does not require undead to be the target of the summon, but works once per round;

Retribution ability of Order of the Star Cavalier now works correctly;

Pregen character Aengi always performed an auto attack with the Acid Splash spell instead of a weapon — fixed;

Shaman's Enemies' Bane ability didn't allow choosing the type of the enemy — fixed;

The Animate Dead and Lesser Animate dead spells did not take into account the Ascendant Summons trait and the Abyssal ability of the sorcerer’s legacy Added Summonings — fixed;

The mythic ability Limitless Rage now also affects the Rampage ability of the Elemental Rampage Druid;

The Possession spell now works correctly and influent to a subsequent enemy without error;

The Shadowcaster's Shadow Form ability has been changed. The Charisma modifier now gives a bonus to health while the ability lasts;

When entering the council and following combat, Trickster might not have any companions — fixed.

UI

When playing with a controller, it was not possible to select the mythical Devil path if you were playing as Azata due to the mythical path selection screen freezing — fixed.

Visual

Fixed stretched textures on the ground in Drezen;

Fixed the transformation into a golden dragon in the cutscene upon returning to Drezen;

Hand of Sithhud was falling through the snow under textures — fixed.

Misс

Fixed Fog of War dissolves on Units appear;

The dead from the previous party are back on their feet in The Lord of Nothing DLC — fixed, now they are all lying down again and covered with an ice crust;

The Sadistic Game Design achievement is now awarded at the end of the game, as it should according to the description;

Now Ulbrig is no longer listed in the party if he was killed or left the group;

