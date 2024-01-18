 Skip to content

Frontline: Panzers & Generals update for 18 January 2024

v1.1.1

Build 13207153

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.1.1
Sandbox mode added - Recruit your own army for a budget.

Various bug fixing and tweaks.

Cheers!

