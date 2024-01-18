Update 1.0.1

Hello there!
First small update of Frontline Survivors to fix some bugs and balance issues
Balance
- Neurotoxin now scales with skill power and has better base damage
- Bob's Field rifle has better base damage and reload speed
- Gwen's Flak cannon reloads faster
- Kazy's Grenade launcher reloads faster
Bugs and issues
- Fix achivement list screen not scrolling correctly with gamepads
- Fix typo in "Seek and Destroy" achievement
- Harmonized sounds effects for navigation
Changed files in this update