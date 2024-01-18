 Skip to content

Frontline Survivors update for 18 January 2024

Update 1.0.1

Update 1.0.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

First small update of Frontline Survivors to fix some bugs and balance issues

Balance

  • Neurotoxin now scales with skill power and has better base damage
  • Bob's Field rifle has better base damage and reload speed
  • Gwen's Flak cannon reloads faster
  • Kazy's Grenade launcher reloads faster

Bugs and issues

  • Fix achivement list screen not scrolling correctly with gamepads
  • Fix typo in "Seek and Destroy" achievement
  • Harmonized sounds effects for navigation

