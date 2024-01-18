 Skip to content

French Fries Pusher Friends update for 18 January 2024

Adjustments and Fixed (Ver 1.1.1)

Build 13207026

  • Adjustments were made to prevent dynamite from appearing too many times in a row.

  • If an enemy drone has not attacked an enemy drone once during a certain period of time after it appears, the enemy drone will leave.

  • Fixed an issue where the color of the order list on the right side of the screen was sometimes incorrect.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

