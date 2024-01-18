-
Adjustments were made to prevent dynamite from appearing too many times in a row.
If an enemy drone has not attacked an enemy drone once during a certain period of time after it appears, the enemy drone will leave.
Fixed an issue where the color of the order list on the right side of the screen was sometimes incorrect.
French Fries Pusher Friends update for 18 January 2024
Adjustments and Fixed (Ver 1.1.1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
