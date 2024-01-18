 Skip to content

Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun update for 18 January 2024

Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun updateV1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug preventing the activation of achievements. [Completed task achievements will be automatically activated after the fix.]
  • Optimized frame rate settings to prevent device overheating.
  • Defaulted controller vibration to "On". [Generals with prior experience can adjust this feature in the settings menu.]
  • Added a prompt function on the Loading screen for the aforementioned issues.

If you encounter any issues during your gaming sessions, please feel free to provide feedback in the QQ group, channel, or the Steam discussion area. We will promptly address and provide feedback on the reported issues. Thank you for your continued support of the game!

Best regards,

