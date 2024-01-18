 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

クジラゲームオンライン update for 18 January 2024

Version 1.21.0, Double Kingwhale Effect

Share · View all patches · Build 13207023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enhanced the presentation of the Double King Whale.
  • Modified the conditions for acquiring titles based on rating points.
  • Changed the formula for boost multiplier calculation. The time until the increase starts is now 2 minutes earlier than before.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2661211 Depot 2661211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link