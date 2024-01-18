- Enhanced the presentation of the Double King Whale.
- Modified the conditions for acquiring titles based on rating points.
- Changed the formula for boost multiplier calculation. The time until the increase starts is now 2 minutes earlier than before.
クジラゲームオンライン update for 18 January 2024
Version 1.21.0, Double Kingwhale Effect
Patchnotes via Steam Community
