Update 24.01.18
Changes:
- New scene with Zaleria. Requires her scene with Ashryn, and Ashryn's solo CG scene. The event starts when you talk with Zaleria first, and then talk with Ashryn when she has a yellow ! above her head.
- The entrance for the 2023 Christmas dungeon was moved from Ryen's bed to the present icon in the bottom right corner of the main party CG room page, where you can also replay other old Christmas events.
- A green book icon was added above Aldlyn in the alpha test version for the war system. It allows you to replay unlocked story events of the war.
- Fixed a bug with the replay of Vampire's beach bikini scene.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Knocky's dialog to not complete the quest step during the "Orchel Trading Route" quest.
- Fixed a bug that caused Thaola's dialog to not complete the quest step during the "About Racism" quest.
Changed files in this update