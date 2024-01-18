 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Renryuu: Ascension update for 18 January 2024

Update 24.01.18

Share · View all patches · Build 13206896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?


Update 24.01.18

Changes:

  • New scene with Zaleria. Requires her scene with Ashryn, and Ashryn's solo CG scene. The event starts when you talk with Zaleria first, and then talk with Ashryn when she has a yellow ! above her head.
  • The entrance for the 2023 Christmas dungeon was moved from Ryen's bed to the present icon in the bottom right corner of the main party CG room page, where you can also replay other old Christmas events.
  • A green book icon was added above Aldlyn in the alpha test version for the war system. It allows you to replay unlocked story events of the war.
  • Fixed a bug with the replay of Vampire's beach bikini scene.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Knocky's dialog to not complete the quest step during the "Orchel Trading Route" quest.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Thaola's dialog to not complete the quest step during the "About Racism" quest.

Changed files in this update

Renryuu: Ascension (Windows) Depot 1809531
  • Loading history…
Renryuu: Ascension (MacOS) Depot 1809532
  • Loading history…
Renryuu: Ascension (Linux) Depot 1809533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link