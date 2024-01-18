Song of the Prairie 0.7.51 patch update.

Hello,

Thank you for your support, we will stabilize this version as fast as we can. This is the new patch.

1.Optimized a situation that snow will cover Inner Space.

2.Fixed a situation that Poer may drop out of map when executing missions.

3.Fixed the autosave failure after getting up.

4.Optimized the spawn of mission items in “Lost Property” events.

5.Optimized the information of decors in Garden Fair Store.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ