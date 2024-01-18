 Skip to content

Song Of The Prairie update for 18 January 2024

Song of the Prairie 0.7.51 patch update.

This is the new  patch.

1.Optimized a situation that snow will cover Inner Space.
2.Fixed a situation that Poer may drop out of map when executing missions.
3.Fixed the autosave failure after getting up.
4.Optimized the spawn of mission items in “Lost Property” events.
5.Optimized the information of decors in Garden Fair Store.

Thank you for your patience and support!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ

