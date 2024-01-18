The Highway 35 Free Pack is now available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Straight from the movie Highway 35 World Race, 4 spectacular racing cars will make the competition tremble even before starting their engines. Their aerodynamic and futuristic design is the perfect appetiser for what will later be the main course: a never experienced before power on the track, ready to devour the opponents as if they were peanuts. 24/Seven™, tireless as the name suggests; Power Pistons™, an all-powerful single-seater born for the most demanding tracks; Sling Shot™, ready to sprint towards the finish line; Vulture™, made to hit its opponents like a bird of prey.

Add the Highway 35 World Race Pack to your collection and harness the full power of these extraordinary 4-wheeled masterpieces!

This DLC includes:

Ballistik 2003

Muscle Tone 2003

This DLC is included in the HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Season Pass Vol. 2.

