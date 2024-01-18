 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rage of Mechs update for 18 January 2024

RoM: Hotfix 0.3.1.175

Share · View all patches · Build 13206842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Pilots!

We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our inaugural post-release hotfix update, version 0.3.1.175. Below, you'll find a comprehensive list of enhancements:

  • The artificial intelligence underwent retraining based on post-release gameplay, eliminating instances of AI freezing in place.
  • In light of the AI retraining, it now demonstrates improved capabilities such as lifting containers with drops, utilizing cover effectively, and executing tactical retreats.
  • Addressed a bug causing server response desynchronization and animation discrepancies. This ensures a seamless experience, preventing situations where, for instance, the death animation precedes the impact animation of a mech.
  • Revamped the display of damage dealt for a more intuitive and engaging experience.
  • Introduced subtle modifications to the cover system for enhanced gameplay dynamics.
  • Undertook a comprehensive rework of weapon balance to fine-tune the gaming experience.
  • Overhauled the balance related to weapon and module usage, specifically addressing overheating issues.
  • We've streamlined the game selection process. Currently, players can no longer choose between a game with another player or artificial intelligence. There's now a single button: players enter the queue. If the matchmaking system doesn't find an opponent within 30 seconds, the player is seamlessly matched with artificial intelligence.
  • Optimizations and minor fixes to refine overall performance.

Thank you for your continued support, join our official Discord to talk to our team, discuss upcoming updates and events and leave your feedback.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2518001 Depot 2518001
  • Loading history…
Depot 2518002 Depot 2518002
  • Loading history…
Depot 2518003 Depot 2518003
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link