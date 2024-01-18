RoM: Hotfix 0.3.1.175

Greetings, Pilots!

We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our inaugural post-release hotfix update, version 0.3.1.175. Below, you'll find a comprehensive list of enhancements:

The artificial intelligence underwent retraining based on post-release gameplay, eliminating instances of AI freezing in place.

In light of the AI retraining, it now demonstrates improved capabilities such as lifting containers with drops, utilizing cover effectively, and executing tactical retreats.

Addressed a bug causing server response desynchronization and animation discrepancies. This ensures a seamless experience, preventing situations where, for instance, the death animation precedes the impact animation of a mech.

Revamped the display of damage dealt for a more intuitive and engaging experience.

Introduced subtle modifications to the cover system for enhanced gameplay dynamics.

Undertook a comprehensive rework of weapon balance to fine-tune the gaming experience.

Overhauled the balance related to weapon and module usage, specifically addressing overheating issues.

We've streamlined the game selection process. Currently, players can no longer choose between a game with another player or artificial intelligence. There's now a single button: players enter the queue. If the matchmaking system doesn't find an opponent within 30 seconds, the player is seamlessly matched with artificial intelligence.

Optimizations and minor fixes to refine overall performance.

Thank you for your continued support, join our official Discord to talk to our team, discuss upcoming updates and events and leave your feedback.