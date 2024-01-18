v1.1.009 and the fate of Santa

Hello Elders!

Following the many requests, I decided to leave Santa in the game for you to play whenever you want!

It's August and you fancy some Christmas? Be my guest!

Santa is now part of the game's unlocks and can be unlocked like any other Elder, but he will be already unlocked if you had him before.

I am now hard at work at a new QoL patch that will add many of the requested features of the last months, you can find more information on this thread, so peek into the experimental branch if you want to try the new changes!

Some of you may have noticed that one of the QoL features also slipped into the main branch (wops!), so if you now hover on Signposts or Dwellings you will be able to see the tiles that are added and those that are removed. This should make your planning a bit easier!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/638510/discussions/0/4140563711254695210/

Have fun!

Michele

V 1.1.009

Content

Santa is now no more unlocked automatically and is instead part of manual unlocks (you will keep it if you already did unlock him!)

Balance

Revised Curing priority: Professionals that can exclusively work inside the building are prioritized first, then Professional Bourgeoise, then other Professionals, and Pippins have the lowest priority

UX

First placement highlights now uses the default color

Bugfixes