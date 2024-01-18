Devlog: Answering Some Concerns

Howdy, Builders!

In this devlog, we'll address some of your concerns, and we'd love to hear your feedback.

Regarding the quantity of NPC storylines

We're working on additional content, including post-marriage storyline tasks for many romanceable characters. All these elements will be submitted together for translation and voice acting. Now, we've crafted two extensive side storylines for Owen, which will be part of a future free update! To our players who cherish Owen, we kindly ask for your patience and encourage you to stay tuned for these thrilling updates!

Loading Time Optimization

For PC hard disk drives (HDD), there is now up to 40% optimization when loading late-game saves into the main town, reducing the time from 2 minutes around to 1 minute and 10 seconds around. This optimization also applies to PC solid-state drives (SSD) and all other gaming consoles. The improvements are less noticeable for early-game saves.

The key changes include:

1, Resolving an issue that caused slow loading when loading home resources and simultaneously unloading other resources.

2, Optimizing the resource loading sequence for the tree-cutting feature. This may result in an additional 5 seconds before being able to cut trees after entering the scene, but the overall loading time is significantly reduced.

Regarding Visual Changes

Player feedback about lighting issues is related to our switch to a new rendering pipeline. As part of the process of porting to Console platforms, we transitioned from using the Build-in pipeline to URP (Universal Render Pipeline). This change has resulted in some differences in the visuals and lighting effects compared to the previous version. We are currently working on restoring and optimizing areas where the effects are not up to par.





(Mistoture Farm and the Hideouts after the light adjustment)

Regarding Facial Shadows: Some of you have shared feedback about variations in facial effects between multiplayer and single-player modes. Initially, this stems from our delay in updating the rendering pipeline for multiplayer.

However, with the upcoming version and the console port, we aim to harmonize the artistic effects across both modes.

Furthermore, prior to the official release, we noticed that the shadows on the face weren't aesthetically pleasing, prompting us to make adjustments. The outcome is a gentler appearance with fewer random shadows on the face, as demonstrated by the current in-game effect shown on the right.







(SCREENSHOTS MADE BY PLAYERS)

