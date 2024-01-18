Age of Reforging V 1.10 Major Update!

New content

1) New Mercenary Quest System:

We have reworked the entire mercenary quest system. The mercenary quests that players can now receive are categorized into four classes, C, B, A, and S, and require a corresponding mercenary class to undertake. Players now need to go to the Mercenary Guild in Stirrup Town and pass the test to become an official mercenary. After accumulating enough mercenary reputation, they can pass further tests to be promoted to the next mercenary level. A series of well-designed quests and scenarios will guide the player through his mercenary career.

2) New Large Map Area: the Twilight Mars

The Twilight Marsh, located in the southeast of the Freelands, is a sparsely populated area, littered with dangerous swamps and pristine forests. Lone Star City, the famous military fortress town of the Free Lands, is located here. Explore the labyrinthine swampy forests of the Twilight Marsh and you'll find a wilderness scenario rich in drama and exploration: the Miasma Swamp. There's also a castle, a village, multiple dungeons, and a mysterious temple of monk. In this area, you will also encounter new powerful monsters and face new challenges.

Added new scenario: Miasma Swamp

Added a new scenario: CastleThinwood

Added a new scenario: Izziel Temple

Added a new scenario: Hanke Village

3) New Companion: Alia

With this update, you can recruit a new story companion, Alia, by completing a story quest. Alia is a Rogue Thief active in the area of the Narrow Forest and Twilight Marsh, and she specializes in using light long-range weapons. More stories about her will be waiting for you to dig out.

4) New Genre/Skills:

Monk and Unarmed skills : Can be unlocked after completing quests related to the Izziel Temple.

Yanguan Sword: Can be unlocked after completing the quests related to the Temple of Izir.

Necromancy: Can be unlocked after completing quests related to the Miasma Swamp.

Some types of magic have added a skill to summon creatures of the corresponding magical element.

Added a large number of new equipment available in-game! **

Improvements

Replaced the model of the tree demon.

Replaced and added animations for some humanoid characters.

Added hand models to some armor.

Remodeled the ancient elf treasure chest.

Added medieval-style wall paintings to several town scenes.

Optimized the behavior of some town NPCs.

Reduced the number of secondary NPCs in Stirrup Town to increase frame rates.

Improved the special effects of bow and arrow skills.

Villagers and merchants will no longer keep running away during encounters.

Balance Adjustments:

When the caster of a charm effect dies, it removes the charm from the target.

When a skill's summoner already exists, the skill will not be recast during autocasting mode.

Reduced the damage of Impure Flame and Ice Ray.

Removed the ability to cast "Time Field" from the doppelgangers summoned by the Ancient Elven Mages in the Elven Ruins in Warden Forest.

Fate Coin now provide a higher attribute bonus.

Bug Fixes:

Mechanics

Fixed multiple bugs related to random mercenary missions (the system was refactored in its entirety).

Fixed a bug where magic shields would not disappear from taking an attack after reading a file to restore an enabled magic shield.

Fixed a bug where the effects of some instant skills could be interrupted.

Fixed a bug where the effect of Field of Light was incorrect.

Fixed a bug where the player could not end a Move Attack command with a Normal Move command after issuing a Move Attack command.

Fixed a bug where the character would not end the current attack command if the player issued multiple commands through the command chain.

Fixed a bug where spirit bodies disappeared incompletely after death. Loot left behind after a spirit's death is now displayed as a small bag.

Fixed a bug caused by loading the archive after a summon is archived.

Fixed a bug caused by using the charm skill multiple times during multi-unit melee.

Fixed a bug where upgrades would automatically learn skills when the player character is controlled by charm.

Fixed a bug where NPC characters were not properly hidden or displayed at the edge of the fog of war on the world map.

Fixed a bug where guards and villagers were sitting on chairs with torches in their hands.

Fixed bug where characters were stuck in place playing a running animation when following because they couldn't get to their intended location.

Fixed a bug where NPC avatars and names were often wrong in dialog.

Fixed a bug where the DashAttack could dash to the mouse click position regardless of the casting distance.

UI

Fixed the bug that the system prompt text was not fully localized when unlocking skill genres.

Fixed the problem that the character attribute panel does not display the character's magic recovery speed.

Fixed the bug that the game speed is inconsistent with the UI display when reading files and switching scenes.

Modified the superfluous redundancy in the description text of some skills and buffs.

Scenarios

Fixed an issue where players would spawn in the wrong place after leaving the Farini Village.

Fixed an encounter map camping location being incorrect.

Fixed an issue with some model placement in the Stirrup Town Catacombs.

