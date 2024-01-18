 Skip to content

Conflict FPS Playtest update for 18 January 2024

UPDATE 18 JAN 2024 - Fixed A Character Skin Issue and Small Change to Main Menu

Build 13206538

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • CHANGED: Changes to the main menu screen. The ping details are now at the top and the server selection is closer to the menu
  • CHANGED: Nice images for the female character skin selection screen
  • FIXED: Female character skins did not spawn correctly in-game with some weapons

Changed files in this update

Depot 2385401 Depot 2385401
