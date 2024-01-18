- CHANGED: Changes to the main menu screen. The ping details are now at the top and the server selection is closer to the menu
- CHANGED: Nice images for the female character skin selection screen
- FIXED: Female character skins did not spawn correctly in-game with some weapons
Conflict FPS Playtest update for 18 January 2024
UPDATE 18 JAN 2024 - Fixed A Character Skin Issue and Small Change to Main Menu
Patchnotes via Steam Community
