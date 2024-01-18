 Skip to content

Love challenge update for 18 January 2024

1.3.1 Bug fixes

Urgent fixes for several bugs:
． The English version achievement ""Novice driving"" cannot be triggered.
． 6 unlockable actions, now available through achievements 46, 47, and 50
． Optimizing the problem of memory explosion due to semen effect, we will continue to optimize this
． Optimize English translation

