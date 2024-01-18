Urgent fixes for several bugs:
． The English version achievement ""Novice driving"" cannot be triggered.
． 6 unlockable actions, now available through achievements 46, 47, and 50
． Optimizing the problem of memory explosion due to semen effect, we will continue to optimize this
． Optimize English translation
Love challenge update for 18 January 2024
1.3.1 Bug fixes
Urgent fixes for several bugs:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update