 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Claustrophobia update for 18 January 2024

Claustrophobia: Update 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13206377 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Claustrophobia is back with a new ending, more content, new enemies and reloading mechanic for the PDW-K. Try this free update out now, And Escape the facility!

We have added many new things to claustrophobia as listed here below, now with a better and clearer ending, and more lore added in between the game. Also a new character has been added, a General, that wants to see you dead more than any thing else.

Added:

  • Reload mechanic for PDW-K. (Submachine gun)
  • Ammo to be found for PDW-K.
  • New enemy; Hasmat Soldier
  • New area; Habitat
  • Extended story, about 30 minutes of extra gameplay.
  • 2 more lore pages.
  • New & Changed ending. (No spoilers here...)
  • New combat OST for firefight.

Fixed:

  • Visual bugs fixed.
  • PDW-K sound change.
  • PDW-K Fire rate increased.
  • PDW-K max ammo changed to 33.
  • PDW-K location in hand changed, now looks more realistic.

Thanks again everyone, and do try it out and let me know what you think!

darryl

sentinel studios

Changed files in this update

Claustrophobia Content Depot 1667171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link