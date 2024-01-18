Claustrophobia: Update 2.0

Claustrophobia is back with a new ending, more content, new enemies and reloading mechanic for the PDW-K. Try this free update out now, And Escape the facility!

We have added many new things to claustrophobia as listed here below, now with a better and clearer ending, and more lore added in between the game. Also a new character has been added, a General, that wants to see you dead more than any thing else.

Added:

Reload mechanic for PDW-K. (Submachine gun)

Ammo to be found for PDW-K.

New enemy; Hasmat Soldier

New area; Habitat

Extended story, about 30 minutes of extra gameplay.

2 more lore pages.

New & Changed ending. (No spoilers here...)

New combat OST for firefight.

Fixed:

Visual bugs fixed.

PDW-K sound change.

PDW-K Fire rate increased.

PDW-K max ammo changed to 33.

PDW-K location in hand changed, now looks more realistic.

Thanks again everyone, and do try it out and let me know what you think!

darryl

sentinel studios