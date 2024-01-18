Claustrophobia: Update 2.0

Claustrophobia is back with a new ending, more content, new enemies and reloading mechanic for the PDW-K. Try this free update out now, And Escape the facility!
We have added many new things to claustrophobia as listed here below, now with a better and clearer ending, and more lore added in between the game. Also a new character has been added, a General, that wants to see you dead more than any thing else.
Added:
- Reload mechanic for PDW-K. (Submachine gun)
- Ammo to be found for PDW-K.
- New enemy; Hasmat Soldier
- New area; Habitat
- Extended story, about 30 minutes of extra gameplay.
- 2 more lore pages.
- New & Changed ending. (No spoilers here...)
- New combat OST for firefight.
Fixed:
- Visual bugs fixed.
- PDW-K sound change.
- PDW-K Fire rate increased.
- PDW-K max ammo changed to 33.
- PDW-K location in hand changed, now looks more realistic.
Thanks again everyone, and do try it out and let me know what you think!
darryl
sentinel studios
Changed files in this update