This Week in Destiny - 1/18/2024

This week in Destiny, we are back! Missed us much? Did you get some fancy holiday gifts, maybe accompanied by some treats while spending quality time with friends and family? We hope your start of the year was special and you are ready for the first TWID of 2024 because we have some highly anticipated updates to share:

New Season of the Wish content incoming.

Glimmer capacity increase.

Character customization, too!

Vote for the next Festival of the Lost sets.

Did you play the newest Exotic mission yet?

We made Riven into a plushie.

Game2Give turns 5!

New Prime Gaming drop.

The weekly Player Support Report.

And the Art of the Week and Movie of the Week winners.

You can read the rest of the TWID on bungie.net