Destiny 2 update for 18 January 2024

This Week in Destiny - 1/18/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13206260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This week in Destiny, we are back! Missed us much? Did you get some fancy holiday gifts, maybe accompanied by some treats while spending quality time with friends and family? We hope your start of the year was special and you are ready for the first TWID of 2024 because we have some highly anticipated updates to share:

  • New Season of the Wish content incoming.
  • Glimmer capacity increase.
  • Character customization, too!
  • Vote for the next Festival of the Lost sets.
  • Did you play the newest Exotic mission yet?
  • We made Riven into a plushie.
  • Game2Give turns 5!
  • New Prime Gaming drop.
  • The weekly Player Support Report.
  • And the Art of the Week and Movie of the Week winners.

You can read the rest of the TWID on bungie.net

Changed depots in release_test_03 branch

View more data in app history for build 13206260
Game Depot Depot 1085661
Game Depot - English Depot 1085662
Game Depot - French Depot 1085663
Game Depot - German Depot 1085664
Game Depot - Italian Depot 1085665
Game Depot - Japanese Depot 1085666
Game Depot - Portuguese Depot 1085667
Game Depot - Spanish Depot 1085668
Game Depot - Russian Depot 1085669
Game Depot - Polish Depot 1085670
Game Depot - Chinese Simplified Depot 1085671
Game Depot - Chinese Traditional Depot 1085672
Game Depot - Latin American Spanish Depot 1085673
Game Depot - Korean Depot 1085674
