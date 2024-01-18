Harvester Update is Live!

Hello Farmers,
It's another big day for our Farm.
I. It's the first update after full release
II. We are on Top of Steam for 24 hours with a great 35% discount
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1137750/Farmers_Life/
III. Now Farmer's Life is playable on Steam Deck!
IV. We have managed to get some great deals on this occasion
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/38012/Lawn_and_Farm_Mowing_Simulator/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/37994/Sengoku_Farm/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/37963/Theft_on_Farm_2/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31678/Farmer_in_the_House/
HERE ARE THE FIRST FULL RELEASE UPDATE
What can the combine harvester do:
- Mow oats, wheat, or corn, thresh them while driving, and pack the resulting grains into bags.
- Store large amounts of harvested grain and throw away the excess in bags. Check the bag space on the left side.
- Create cubes (if there is enough string) or drop loose piles if the driver so desires.
- Mow the grass like a giant lawn mower.
- Collect loose piles (grass, hay, oats, wheat, straw) and turn them into cubes. Just don't forget to turn on the press.
- Barely fit through the entrance gates. This beast takes up the entire width of the road!
- Burn a lot of fuel. But he has a huge tank.
- Take huge amounts of string so that you never run out of it for dicing. Check out the press in the back.
What a combine harvester cannot do:
- Squeeze into the current vehicle garage. But if you insist, you can park it in the barn.
- Collect fruits from raspberry and blueberry bushes. However, it effectively destroys them.
- Become damaged. Yes, it is a really solid construction.
How to get a combine harvester?
- If you have already completed the main storyline (letters in a bottle), check your journal.
- If you haven't completed the main storyline, complete it :)
Coming soon
- New wider entrance gates.
- Larger version of the garage. If a combine can fit in it, anything can fit in it.
Have fun farming
