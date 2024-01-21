 Skip to content

100 Capitalist Cats update for 21 January 2024

💰😻 100 CAPITALIST CATS IS OUT! 💵🤑

Share · View all patches · Build 13206086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🐈 Meow! Our game is already available! Hurry up to get a trully Capitalism 💵🤑 vibe with your furry friends! 🎉

Start playing now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2743080/100_Capitalist_Cats/?utm_source=CapitalistNewsRelease

Share photos of your cats!

Post photos of your pets in the illustrations or screenshots section of the site

Don't miss the opportunity to buy DLC at a discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2779640/100_Capitalist_Cats__Extra_Content/?utm_source=CapitalistNewsRelease
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2779660/100_Capitalist_Cats_Soundtrack/?utm_source=CapitalistNewsRelease
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2779650/100_Capitalist_Cats__Artbook/?utm_source=CapitalistNewsRelease

Don't forget to add our new games to your wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2775830/100_Pirate_Cats/?utm_source=CapitalistNewsRelease
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2776810/100_Ninja_Cats/?utm_source=CapitalistNewsRelease
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2776910/100_Paris_Cats/?utm_source=CapitalistNewsRelease
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2687200/100_London_Cats/?utm_source=CapitalistNewsRelease

If you like our game, you can make a donation by purchase any in game item (only donation purpose)

https://store.steampowered.com/itemstore/2743080/browse/?filter=all

If you want to get everything at once, check out the bundle!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/37920/

Follow our Dev Page!

https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/100CozyGames

