Share · View all patches · Build 13205934 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 09:39:20 UTC by Wendy

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.



First of all, We apologize for many bugs.

During the Ver 1.1.0 patch process, a bug occurred due to data flying away.

First of all, let us tell you about the revised bugs.

<Corrected bug>

About a beach bug

Fixed a bug that stopped playing on the beach

Fixed a bug that stopped playing on the beach Text related bug

Fixed a bug that exposed ID values in the conversation

Fixed a bug that exposed ID values in the conversation Bug that stops at the start of the game

Corrections are completed after identifying the cause of a multi-lingual problem

In addition, we have fixed another small bugs.

Once again, we apologize for the inconvenience caused.

We'll let you know about the additional revisions.

<Additional applications>

Adjust detector probabilities

We have adjusted the probability of rare items appearing.

We have adjusted the probability of rare items appearing. Ring item sale

We have modified the rings related to the lover system to be sold in stores.

The ring appears in the store after you get your first ring.

We have modified the rings related to the lover system to be sold in stores. The ring appears in the store after you get your first ring. Modify the Heroine Information Window

The H scenes that have been added now can only be seen as lovers.

Additional UI has been applied to the Heroine Information window for easy recognition.

If there are any other inconveniences, we will try to respond as soon as possible.

Thank you.