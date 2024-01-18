 Skip to content

Inari update for 18 January 2024

Bug Fixed

Inari update for 18 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?


First of all, We apologize for many bugs.
During the Ver 1.1.0 patch process, a bug occurred due to data flying away.

First of all, let us tell you about the revised bugs.

<Corrected bug>

  • About a beach bug
    Fixed a bug that stopped playing on the beach
  • Text related bug
    Fixed a bug that exposed ID values in the conversation
  • Bug that stops at the start of the game
    Corrections are completed after identifying the cause of a multi-lingual problem

In addition, we have fixed another small bugs.
Once again, we apologize for the inconvenience caused.

We'll let you know about the additional revisions.

<Additional applications>

  • Adjust detector probabilities
    We have adjusted the probability of rare items appearing.
  • Ring item sale
    We have modified the rings related to the lover system to be sold in stores.
    The ring appears in the store after you get your first ring.
  • Modify the Heroine Information Window
    The H scenes that have been added now can only be seen as lovers.
    Additional UI has been applied to the Heroine Information window for easy recognition.

If there are any other inconveniences, we will try to respond as soon as possible.
Thank you.

