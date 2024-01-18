First of all, We apologize for many bugs.
During the Ver 1.1.0 patch process, a bug occurred due to data flying away.
First of all, let us tell you about the revised bugs.
<Corrected bug>
- About a beach bug
Fixed a bug that stopped playing on the beach
- Text related bug
Fixed a bug that exposed ID values in the conversation
- Bug that stops at the start of the game
Corrections are completed after identifying the cause of a multi-lingual problem
In addition, we have fixed another small bugs.
Once again, we apologize for the inconvenience caused.
We'll let you know about the additional revisions.
<Additional applications>
- Adjust detector probabilities
We have adjusted the probability of rare items appearing.
- Ring item sale
We have modified the rings related to the lover system to be sold in stores.
The ring appears in the store after you get your first ring.
- Modify the Heroine Information Window
The H scenes that have been added now can only be seen as lovers.
Additional UI has been applied to the Heroine Information window for easy recognition.
If there are any other inconveniences, we will try to respond as soon as possible.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update