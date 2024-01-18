1.Significantly optimized performance and memory usage.
2.Fixed issues where resources or animals would not spawn in the ocean floor/bamboo forest/island areas.
3.Fixed issues related to pet breeding (such as not going to the automatic feeding trough).
2024-01-18 Update Log
1.Significantly optimized performance and memory usage.
