Graduated update for 18 January 2024

2024-01-18 Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 13205905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Significantly optimized performance and memory usage.
2.Fixed issues where resources or animals would not spawn in the ocean floor/bamboo forest/island areas.
3.Fixed issues related to pet breeding (such as not going to the automatic feeding trough).

