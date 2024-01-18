Patch 1.0.97 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 13205867 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 12:33:28 UTC by Wendy

Lord Captain!

The scrap code resists, yet our tech brothers’ faith is stronger! With the help of the Holy Machine God, we present you with Patch 1.0.97!

Check https://steamcommunity.com/app/2186680/discussions/0/4027970580228219058/ for up-to-date information on known issues and upcoming patches.

Highlights

Some companions lost their convictions in new games - fixed;

Another part of missing names was added to the Credits and Shrine of Remembrance;

Please be aware of plot spoilers in the description below!

System and stability

Fixed the possible crashes in Act V;

Narrative

Now [spoiler]Lord Inquisitor[/spoiler] will remember if player demonstrate their loyalty using the Dogmatic option during the dialog;

During his first quest, [spoiler]Marazhai[/spoiler] could start [spoiler]killing guards[/spoiler], even if he was told not to do so - fixed;

Fixed a bug due to which Heinrix was required to be taken when landing on [spoiler]Kiava Gamma[/spoiler] even if his mission there had already been completed [spoiler](or failed)[/spoiler];

During the [spoiler]Aeldari in Distress[/spoiler] quest, when passing an event in the [spoiler]Tenebris Aquae[/spoiler] system through a space battle with a squadron of [spoiler]Chorda[/spoiler], the task could not be completed - fixed. If you have it unfinished, you need to return to that system;

In the [spoiler]Haemonculus's Laboratory[/spoiler] players were not able to trigger the final script and couldn't finish the quest objective - fixed;

If all the guards died in the battle of the first [spoiler]Marazhai[/spoiler] quest, the quest did not end - fixed;

During the [spoiler]Price of Power[/spoiler] quest, an answer in the dialogue could cause the dialogue to glitch - fixed;

In [spoiler]Act IV[/spoiler], it was possible to land on [spoiler]Phton IV[/spoiler] without Heinrix during his personal quest - fixed;

With a small chance, [spoiler]Kunrad[/spoiler] could transform into [spoiler]Chaos Spawn[/spoiler] because of [spoiler]Dark Prayer[/spoiler] of his ally, preventing the quest from progressing - fixed;

[spoiler]Player characters who romanced Heinrix but ignored him during Act III could get stuck at the beginning of Act IV - fixed;[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Sometimes on Epitaph the Inquisitor didn't die after C’tan attack in the cutscene - fixed;[/spoiler]

Fixed the issue that could prevent the player character from starting Act V if they allied with the [spoiler]Inquisition[/spoiler];

Fixed the bug when the plot flow stopped during the [spoiler]Blades in the Dark[/spoiler] quest. Players, who've encountered this problem, will have to return to the [spoiler]Last Chance of Cyrene[/spoiler] system.

Fixed a rare bug that could prevent the player character from receiving an objective to land on [spoiler]Dargonus[/spoiler]. Such players will be given the quest when they load after installing the patch or the next time they visit the [spoiler]Mundus Valancius[/spoiler] system;

The game could freeze during the first conversation with the [spoiler]Inquisitor[/spoiler] on Footfall - fixed;

Mechanics

It is no longer possible to take items from the cargo while being in [spoiler]Commorragh[/spoiler];

The display of an attack preview when being in a full cover was corrected. Now the previews are shown from the exit position point and not from the position behind the cover;

An explanatory conversation was held with the allies, now they will stop shooting you in the back with burst attacks;

Now every companion has their own cost for respecialisation. Also, each of them will get three first respecialisations for free;

Continuous Analysis talent now correctly applies stacks only on the Operative's turn;

Assassin's Killing Edge ability now correctly increases the damage by Lethality% if hitting an opening;

Warrior's Clenched Teeth talent now correctly gives Deflection against the attack of each enemy;

Talent-like features granted by colony projects often did not work correctly - fixed;

Emperor's Voice ability now always applies to companions;

Flame weapon expert talent was reducing the firing cost of some abilities to zero - fixed;

Using the Sword of Faith psychic power and then saving the game in the middle of combat, caused an error leading to a loss of equipped weapon - fixed;

Steady Superiority (Upgrade III) now correctly provides one stack for each attack (previously applied for each bullet);

Machine Spirit Scan Protocols no longer apply stacks of Exploit on allies;

Blessing of the Data-Angels increased enemy armor instead of increasing armor penetration - fixed;

Balance adjustments were made in the battle with [spoiler]Iremeryss[/spoiler] for the Story and Normal difficulties;

Balance adjustments were made in the battle with [spoiler]Uralon and Kunrad[/spoiler] for the Story and Normal difficulties;

Some adjustments were made to the Story difficulty to make it easier;

Death World's Survival Instinct feature now correctly applies its 20% armor and Dodge bonus, while you have temporary wounds. Note: as the bonus is situational, the 20% armor will stay invisible on the character screen, but will be correctly applied to the attacks;

Items

Phantom Cloak did not reduce warp damage - fixed;

Thunder Hammer and Mace animations were changed;

Devastating Navigator staves allowed to use any navigator power twice, not just attacking powers - fixed;

Expeditionary Footwear increased dodge until the end of combat instead of until the wearer's next turn - fixed;

Laughing God's Pendant had technical id's in the description instead of the formulas - fixed;

The Halo Device could not be unequipped even if the player didn't want to wear it or it was taken by [spoiler]the Inquisition[/spoiler];

Vendors and Space Marines quest rewards were updated;

Psyker's Breastplate now gains an additional +1 Psy Rating in case of any Perils of Warp or Psychic Phenomena;

Locations

Units on the stairs now will move correctly between areas;

Visual

When [spoiler]kissing Cassia's hand[/spoiler], the camera could glitch and go to black - fixed;

Fixed the size of the Aeldari models;

Fixed the background animations for epilogue slides;

User Interface

Fixed display of discounts in the vendor interface;

The visual effect could not disappear after using the Point of Curiosity ability - fixed;

[spoiler]Malediction of Rykad Minoris[/spoiler] debuff is now displayed only on character sheet;

Added cargo sorting in the vendor interface;

Improved experience of interacting with the group interface on PC. Scrolling through a group and constantly jumping to the first member of the group - fixed;

Space

Rewards of the Dark Sages and the Capella Biologis projects were swapped - fixed;

The Capella Biologis project now requires Explorators' reputation instead of Kasballica's;

The Dark Sages project now requires Kasballica's reputation instead of Explorators';

Miscellaneous