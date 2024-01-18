 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NovaX update for 18 January 2024

Build 0.5 M

Share · View all patches · Build 13205853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Add possibility for skeleton to loot enemy directly from the dead body without bag.

-Fix AI behavior.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2719971 Depot 2719971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link