Build 0.5 M

-Add possibility for skeleton to loot enemy directly from the dead body without bag.
-Fix AI behavior.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Add possibility for skeleton to loot enemy directly from the dead body without bag.
-Fix AI behavior.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update