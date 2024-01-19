The official PC version of "Ming Imperial Guards" is now available!

Thank you for your patience and support. "Ming Imperial Guards" has officially been released at 9:00 on January 19th!



The PC version of "Ming Imperial Guards" is a pure single-player buy-to-play game without any in-game purchases. Unlock it to experience the whole game!



【Recommended configuration】

Operating System：WINDOWS 11 (64bit)、WINDOWS 10 (64bit)

① CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 及以上

② GPU: Intel HD Graphics 4400 及以上

③ RAM : 2GB 及以上

【Sale time】

January 19, 2024, 9:00 a.m.



"The territory of Ming is vast, but there is no extra inch!" In the face of the invasion of the Wara people, Yu Qian shouted before the battle to awaken the soldiers

A battle cannot be lost when a mass of soldiers, with iron horses, defend the majesty of the Ming Dynasty with their lives

This is a story that has been remembered in the long history of the capital defense war, and in the world of the painting of fish, you can become a witness of this battle



"The stars pull the clouds and the sails rise, the waves tie the sky and the ties grow long" During the Yongnian period, Zheng He made seven voyages to the West. The legendary treasure drew countless people to go there

Many forces are competing to become the first to discover the treasure, and the reason seems to be more than just for the treasure

Innocent you will be involved in it. Where is the treasure of Zheng He? Can you get it ahead of others? The answer will be revealed in the picture of the Ming Imperial Guards.



"When everything may be a lie, where should you go?" National righteousness, family love, friendship, and touching love

A complex emotional web engulfs you, encompassing both truth and lies. Which are the truths and which are the lies?

