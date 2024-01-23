Early Access Patch 0.2.1.2

Changelog:
- Added new logo/intro sequence to the game
- Added missing name into credits screen
- Fixed Vespur being able to attack through geometry, lessened their difficulty and boosted their visibility
- Fixed Terminals being accessible from any height
- Fixed Antagross wandering off the arena
- Added Sprite billboarding options main options menu ( Options > Video > Preferences > Sprite Billboarding )
- Added settings for Automap line width ( Options > Interface > Automap Options > Line Thickness ) and set default to “2”
- Replaced player’s Automap marker with an icon instead of a vector arrow
- Updated monster sprites with improved visibility in the darkness
- Fixed Ophaneon being able to attack through geometry
- Improved climbing ladders when approached from an angle
- Fixed automap player marker appearing twice
- AI Cores are now attacking the player
- Misc terminal alterations
- Missing brightmaps added for Episode 2 themed switches and doors
- E2M1: Fixed inactive Phlogis monster
- E2M1: Added navigation cues in fuel silo and Orange/Blue key junction
- E2M2: Added missing secret list
- E2M2: Fixed inaccessible blue terminal near hangar/level exit
- E2M2: Fixed inactive Ophaneon monster
- E2M2: Fixed missing texture warnings
- E2M2: Visual improvements
- E2M2: Green Key platform has added switches to prevent players getting stuck
- E2M2: Added missing triggers for activating Vespurs
- E2M2: Added an oxygen station in the spacewalk section
- E2M4: Added missing secret list
- E2M5: Fixed force bridge collision issues with certain objects
- E2M5: Added navigation cues and dynamic lights to the boss arena
- E2M5: Minor visual improvements
- E2M5: Fixed the broken teleportation from the normal flux chamber to the falling chamber.
- E2M5: The O2 automap icons in the falling chamber now automatically appear for the player as soon as they teleport into it.
Changed files in this update