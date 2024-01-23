 Skip to content

Supplice update for 23 January 2024

Early Access Patch 0.2.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13205746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Added new logo/intro sequence to the game
  • Added missing name into credits screen
  • Fixed Vespur being able to attack through geometry, lessened their difficulty and boosted their visibility
  • Fixed Terminals being accessible from any height
  • Fixed Antagross wandering off the arena
  • Added Sprite billboarding options main options menu ( Options > Video > Preferences > Sprite Billboarding )
  • Added settings for Automap line width ( Options > Interface > Automap Options > Line Thickness ) and set default to “2”
  • Replaced player’s Automap marker with an icon instead of a vector arrow
  • Updated monster sprites with improved visibility in the darkness
  • Fixed Ophaneon being able to attack through geometry
  • Improved climbing ladders when approached from an angle
  • Fixed automap player marker appearing twice
  • AI Cores are now attacking the player
  • Misc terminal alterations
  • Missing brightmaps added for Episode 2 themed switches and doors
  • E2M1: Fixed inactive Phlogis monster
  • E2M1: Added navigation cues in fuel silo and Orange/Blue key junction
  • E2M2: Added missing secret list
  • E2M2: Fixed inaccessible blue terminal near hangar/level exit
  • E2M2: Fixed inactive Ophaneon monster
  • E2M2: Fixed missing texture warnings
  • E2M2: Visual improvements
  • E2M2: Green Key platform has added switches to prevent players getting stuck
  • E2M2: Added missing triggers for activating Vespurs
  • E2M2: Added an oxygen station in the spacewalk section
  • E2M4: Added missing secret list
  • E2M5: Fixed force bridge collision issues with certain objects
  • E2M5: Added navigation cues and dynamic lights to the boss arena
  • E2M5: Minor visual improvements
  • E2M5: Fixed the broken teleportation from the normal flux chamber to the falling chamber.
  • E2M5: The O2 automap icons in the falling chamber now automatically appear for the player as soon as they teleport into it.

