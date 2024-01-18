Update 0.7.4.378d

Optimization

• The list of saved games will now load quickly, even if you have many files.

Balance

• Explorer difficulty now reduces enemy critical chance by 50%, and New School reduces it by 25%.

• New Karma optional setting added in Gameplay section (only has effect in Explorer and New School difficulties). Karma will ensure less "bad streaks" in attack rolls, while not having major impact on average rolled values.

• Bomig Burrower and Bomig Hatchling stats revised (mostly, corrected their extremely high critical chance).

• Nivaria's Word WP cost increased to 8 (actually, previous cost was an obvious error. Costed only 1 more WP than Nivaria's Hand).

• Some armored enemies, like bandits, were not receiving the appropiate penalty to dodge.

Bugfixes

• Combat: walls, columns and other obstacles will no longer block the mouse when selecting enemies or grid squares.

• Fixed a memory leak related to the spell Ensnaring Tendrils, that would eventually slow down the game and maybe crash it.

• Psalm of Renewal spell now works correctly when cast in exploration.

• Fixed a bug introduced in build 375; enemies out of boundaries were normally added to the combat area correctly, but sometimes they could appear in unreachable spots or out in the ocean.

• Solved many issues with distant enemies becoming locked out of battle, especially in Nessera Caves.

• Fixed a crash that happened when your last party member died to a reaction attack.

• On rare ocassions at the turn's end, "guard" reaction attacks would instead take place against the first character in the turn (even if it was a party member!). Solved.

• Fixed many wrong grid colliders and small geometry/visual at the Devil's Horn and Nessera Caves.

• Fixed a possible "loop" in the conversation with Aszabar.