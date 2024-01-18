Service Patch 2

The community has spoken and we have listened! This patch comes with even more fixes and features to help make Voxelotl Garden more enjoyable and stable. Enjoy!

-- New Skins --

Our very own Abon has crafted new voxelotl skins! We've put the skins in rotation so you will get them from newborn eggs and see them in the races. Enjoy!

-- Performance Improvements --

We were able to squeeze more juice out of the performance of the game and the garden now runs at 60FPS on a steam deck!

There is still room to grow for performance in the races, but that will come in the next patch.

-- Abilities UI --

There is now a data panel in the Voxelotl UI that shows you all the learned abilities, underlying stats, and effects on your Voxelotl.

This makes it much easier to know what your Voxelotl is capable of doing and will streamline the core loop.

-- Decoration Auto-Repair --

Sometimes decorations can end up in invalid locations and there isn't a good way to correct the issue.

We added an auto-correct routine when loading that will ensure that decorations are always on valid ground and are never in the same position as another decoration. If you had decorations stuck somewhere they should automatically "pop" into place when you load in.

-- Whisling & Tracking --

We got several reports that finding your voxelotl and running back and forth are getting in the way of the core game loop.

To help with this, we've added tracking, which shows overlays over each Voxelotl and helps guide you to their location as well as the whistle mechanic which will attract your Voxelotl to where you are standing. These tools should make it easier to find your friends and get work done!

-- Other Items --