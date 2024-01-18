 Skip to content

The Da Vinci Cryptex update for 18 January 2024

Fixed a bug in Level 15

The Da Vinci Cryptex update for 18 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks so much for your awesome support on The Da Vinci Cryptex!

I've fixed a small issue on Level 15, the combination on the Cryptex wasn't right according to the riddle in the book 😉

