Update 2024-01-18

Added
Item
Outfit
Crafting Items
- Striped knit sweater
- knit fur boots
It can be crafted on a Wooden Weaving Machine.
Wand
Coin Shop item
- Colorful Tanghulu
- Strawberry Tanghulu
Etc Item
Dye remover
Dye remover that can initialize color has been added.
You can use it through the methods below.
Run Dyeing Bathtub -> Insert Item -> Click tab 4 -> Click the dye button
You can purchase it at the coin shop.
Private Town Options
Town Notice function
A feature has been added to display notifications when other users visit your personal village.
You can use it through the methods below.
Private Area -> Managemaent -> Town Notice
Write what you want your visitors to know on the letter and insert it into the slot. (However, you can only insert a letter if you've saved and published it)
You can see a preview when you click on the inserted letter.
If you click the button on the right side of the letter settings, you can see how the notification window pops up for the visiting user.
Etc.
Taiwan's New World Map
The Taiwan New World map no longer opens.
Changed files in this update