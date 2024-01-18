Update 2024-01-18

Share · View all patches · Build 13205463 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 08:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Added

Item

Outfit

Crafting Items

Striped knit sweater

knit fur boots

It can be crafted on a Wooden Weaving Machine.

Wand

Coin Shop item

Colorful Tanghulu

Strawberry Tanghulu

Etc Item

Dye remover

Dye remover that can initialize color has been added.

You can use it through the methods below.

Run Dyeing Bathtub -> Insert Item -> Click tab 4 -> Click the dye button

You can purchase it at the coin shop.

Private Town Options

Town Notice function

A feature has been added to display notifications when other users visit your personal village.

You can use it through the methods below.

Private Area -> Managemaent -> Town Notice

Write what you want your visitors to know on the letter and insert it into the slot. (However, you can only insert a letter if you've saved and published it)

You can see a preview when you click on the inserted letter.

If you click the button on the right side of the letter settings, you can see how the notification window pops up for the visiting user.

Etc.

Taiwan's New World Map

The Taiwan New World map no longer opens.