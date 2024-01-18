-Fix: StackSize editing still wasn't working.
-New/Change: ZP now handed out for killing bosses and solving mysteryboxes.
-New/Change: Anxiety, Adrenaline, and Life are healed a tiny amount when sleeping.
-Fix: You can now type in what number you want for trading items to/from Shopkeeper/Traders.
-Broken!!: Banks do not seem to retain player money. I do not why this is.
You'll have to buy copper/silver/gold/platinum tokens and store them in your
private storage or inventory until this issue is figured out.
-Broken!!: Skills on the skillbar seem to disappear at some point.
Only way to get them back is to restart the game application itself.
Keep in mind sometimes skills can't be used because you are out of MP.
Redaxium 2 update for 18 January 2024
Patch 2.1b
