 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Redaxium 2 update for 18 January 2024

Patch 2.1b

Share · View all patches · Build 13205439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix: StackSize editing still wasn't working.
-New/Change: ZP now handed out for killing bosses and solving mysteryboxes.
-New/Change: Anxiety, Adrenaline, and Life are healed a tiny amount when sleeping.
-Fix: You can now type in what number you want for trading items to/from Shopkeeper/Traders.
-Broken!!: Banks do not seem to retain player money. I do not why this is.
You'll have to buy copper/silver/gold/platinum tokens and store them in your
private storage or inventory until this issue is figured out.
-Broken!!: Skills on the skillbar seem to disappear at some point.
Only way to get them back is to restart the game application itself.
Keep in mind sometimes skills can't be used because you are out of MP.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2023252 Depot 2023252
  • Loading history…
Depot 2023253 Depot 2023253
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link