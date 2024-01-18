Second Front Development Update: The Commonwealth Forces Have Arrived!

Thanks again for your support, we are proud to announce the new update has arrived.

What can you expect to see?

45 British Tanks

4 British Assault Guns

6 British Halftracks

18 British Armored Cars

8 British Trucks

9 British Guns

16 New Scenarios

1 New Campaign

How are the British Forces Different?

The British forces won’t cower in the face of the enemy, so they will be a tough opponent. The infantry forces also have an advantage when aiming.

When engaging against German forces you will need to keep in mind the advantages that they have in the field. They have assault engineers in some scenarios which can be the strongest infantry opponent in the game. In the later years of the war they also have an advantage when it comes to their 88mm and 75mm guns.

New Terrain Types and Decorations:

Terrain types in the desert are unique.

When it comes to flora, the scrub tree is different to those seen in the European theater, and Cacti that can pin you like wire.

Movement across the sand takes more movement points. There is also the element of sun blindness that should be taken into account in the early morning and later afternoon, which will impact your visibility.

Vehicles leave a dust trail two hexes behind them that can provide visibility cover for infantry units.

There are new desert buildings that are weaker than wooden buildings, but you will be able to gain access to the rooftops which are an ideal location to set up mortars.

Map creators will now be able to make new maps and scenarios set in the desert. This will include:

New Desert Terrain types

10 new desert buildings

24 new desert decorations

Second Front is now on Sale

The game currently has a 20% discount, so with this large update there’s no better time to join the battle.