Brave warriors! In the upcoming days exciting adventures await you, where you can acquire magic storages for talismans of power, embark on goblin's treasure hunts, and get image artifacts' workpieces in the Rarity Shop.

Elinorians of level 7 and above who have completed the "Talismans of Power" quest, will receive daily assignments upon entering the game. As a reward for completing them, you will be granted magic storages necessary for strengthening talismans of power.

In the Crystal Store, you will find cobalt pickaxes that, when used, allow you to go on searches for secret chests with treasures.

Additionally, a small limited batch of pickaxes can be obtained in the City Store for universal coins.

Please note that the reward in the heroic secret chest has been replaced with Brilmit based on the character's level, which opens the chest.

For more details on treasure excavations, you can check the infoportal.

In the Rarity Store, workpieces and the blue crystal, used for creating image artifacts, are available on the store's shelves for personalized coins.

Daily assignments and the purchase of items are available until January 21, 2024.

Wishing you a great mood!