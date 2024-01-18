 Skip to content

Horny Housewives update for 18 January 2024

Post Launch Update : Multiple Save Slots

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Horny Housewives Update v1.221 - Multiple Save Slots

After reviewing feedback after the first month or release for Horny Housewives, the overwhelmingly most requested feature missing in the game was the ability to have multiple save points. We listened to the feedback and made that feature a priority for the next major update.

Today that update patch in being added to the game build to allow players to save multiple games and allow them to jump to any point in the game story. This build also includes some visual and sound hotfixes for minor issues that were detected since the last build release.

  • Fixed delay in movie playback
  • character meshes fixed in some pre-rendered scenes
  • Corrected Typos in dialogue

Changed files in this update

