V1.0.09 Regular Updates

Thank you Everyone for Playing Artifact Seeker Prologue

The three of us would like to thank everyone for playing Artifact Seeker Prologue. The prologue is an important exposure opportunity before our release. It will largely determine how many players will see our game when it is officially released. thank you all!

PS: The wishlist is really very important for indie game on steam. If you haven’t wishlisted “Artifact Seeker” before, please do so. This is really, really important to us. Thank you all.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2510720/Artifact_Seeker/

New

The skill visibility in the display settings is now 70% by default. Players can choose to increase or decrease it.

Adjust

Adjusted the attack animation of the snowman

Adjust some skill sound effects

Adjusted the knockback distance of Dung Pig

Adjust the victory animation

Difficulty balance, reducing the HP of the boss in Map 2

Difficulty balance, slightly increased boss Hp bonus for difficulty 2-5

Increased the number of enemies refreshed after the boss appears in map 2, so the potions could drop more

Bugfix

Fixed the issue of incorrect display of Vina's attributes

Fixed the issue of sound effects of some enemies

Fixed the issue where the game cannot be continued by pressing the B button after the controller is disconnected and then reconnected.

Fixed the issue that after resetting the meta-progress in the Magic Court, you need to exit the game and restart to take effect.

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wishlist, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the prologue, please leave a negative for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker"