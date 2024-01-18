The developers found and fixed the download problem in certain countries except South Korea.
I'm sorry for the inconvenience in the gameplay.
You can now play offline as well.
Ghost Only update for 18 January 2024
HOT FIX - 24.01.18
The developers found and fixed the download problem in certain countries except South Korea.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update