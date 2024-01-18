 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ghost Only update for 18 January 2024

HOT FIX - 24.01.18

Share · View all patches · Build 13205011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The developers found and fixed the download problem in certain countries except South Korea.
I'm sorry for the inconvenience in the gameplay.
You can now play offline as well.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2731888 Depot 2731888
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link