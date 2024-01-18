New Bug Fix Updates!

Greetings inmates!

Hope you have all been enjoying the latest additions in v1.3.80! We wanted to share a quick bug fix today that has been pushed to both the main branch and the Opentest branch.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where manually saving in the Broadcast Building and then finishing the game would did not trigger the correct completion status.

That’s all for today’s update, we have more content updates coming soon so make sure to follow us on Steam to stay updated! 🙂

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1735700/Back_to_the_Dawn/

Once again, we really appreciate all your support so do share the game with your friends if you can! And as always, we love to hear your thoughts and suggestions so please share them with us on the discussion boards. Happy gaming inmates!

Back to the Dawn Twitter

Back To The Dawn Tiktok

Back to the Dawn Discord

Spiral Up Games Facebook

Spiral Up Games Youtube