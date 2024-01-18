 Skip to content

Back to the Dawn update for 18 January 2024

New Bug Fix Updates!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings inmates!

Hope you have all been enjoying the latest additions in v1.3.80! We wanted to share a quick bug fix today that has been pushed to both the main branch and the Opentest branch.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where manually saving in the Broadcast Building and then finishing the game would did not trigger the correct completion status.

That’s all for today’s update, we have more content updates coming soon so make sure to follow us on Steam to stay updated! 🙂

Once again, we really appreciate all your support so do share the game with your friends if you can! And as always, we love to hear your thoughts and suggestions so please share them with us on the discussion boards. Happy gaming inmates!

