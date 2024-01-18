[Early Access] Patch 1.0.6.

Share · View all patches · Build 13204864 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 07:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Dropping in with more tweaks and updates to keep ELVERA fun!

Victory Conditions Adjusted

I've shaved off another round needed for Match Victory—now you only need 5 rounds to win.

This also means teams will switch sides one round earlier.

UI Enhancements

Added a tiny text tip on the main UI during matches to clearly display the number of rounds needed for victory.

System Messages Clean-Up

I’ve polished some System Messages to make their intentions clearer, ensuring that every prompt serves its true purpose.

Bows Damage Buff

After some reflection and player feedback, I've buffed the damage across all bows. They should now feel as powerful as their price tag suggests.

Once again, thanks for the feedback!

Updates will keep coming, so feel free to join the Discord Server where I read all the suggestions from you all!