0.8.2.3.0118 bug fix

Fixed an issue with the drop reward configuration in some missions.

(If you encounter severe issues such as the game freezing with old save files, please upload the save file in the game and leave your contact information.)

Recently, we are focusing on the development and testing of the volcano terrain version. We plan to release the update before the Spring Festival, and more details will be introduced to everyone in the form of images and text later.

We have received the issues you've reported in the background, and adjustments will be made in the subsequent major updates. Thank you for your feedback!