Forest Frenzy update for 18 January 2024

Leaderboards Fixed & Enemies Always Stalk

  1. Enemies will now always stalk player. I thought making them wonder at the end of the round could be fun, but i was wrong, they just seem stupid that way.
  2. Leaderboards order (ascending) was backwards and is now fixed to descending to accurately show leaders

