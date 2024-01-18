- Enemies will now always stalk player. I thought making them wonder at the end of the round could be fun, but i was wrong, they just seem stupid that way.
- Leaderboards order (ascending) was backwards and is now fixed to descending to accurately show leaders
Forest Frenzy update for 18 January 2024
Leaderboards Fixed & Enemies Always Stalk
