January 18 - Patch 1

Game Expansion:
Unveiled a new play area Cut and Shoot, larger than both Pound Town 1 and 2 combined. Access the new map by boarding the train.
Train Station Substance Dealing Missions:
Introduced a new mission type, "Substance Dealing," featuring two distinct NPC Substance buyers located randomly within the Roscoe St. Train Station.
Wider Range of Items:
Enriched inventory with new additions, including clothing, weapons, and substances.
Resolved major/minor bugs affecting overall gameplay experience.
Changed files in this update