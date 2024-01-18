January 18 - Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 13204729 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 08:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Game Expansion:

Unveiled a new play area Cut and Shoot, larger than both Pound Town 1 and 2 combined. Access the new map by boarding the train.

Train Station Substance Dealing Missions:

Introduced a new mission type, "Substance Dealing," featuring two distinct NPC Substance buyers located randomly within the Roscoe St. Train Station.

Wider Range of Items:

Enriched inventory with new additions, including clothing, weapons, and substances.

Resolved major/minor bugs affecting overall gameplay experience.