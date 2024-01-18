 Skip to content

Pixel Descent update for 18 January 2024

Small Update (V0.93)

Build 13204538

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed up certain maps where it was easy to warp directly into a group of enemies.
  • Changed base HP regen from 5 seconds to 4 seconds.
  • Slightly increased the invincibility window granted after warping and opening doors.
  • There is now a short delay before you can open a door after warping.
  • Fixed a major bug with AI pathfinding in co-op.
  • Various other small tweaks/bug fixes.

