- Fixed up certain maps where it was easy to warp directly into a group of enemies.
- Changed base HP regen from 5 seconds to 4 seconds.
- Slightly increased the invincibility window granted after warping and opening doors.
- There is now a short delay before you can open a door after warping.
- Fixed a major bug with AI pathfinding in co-op.
- Various other small tweaks/bug fixes.
Pixel Descent update for 18 January 2024
Small Update (V0.93)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
