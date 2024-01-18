Workshop is live!

You can now upload and download mods via Steam Workshop! I made it as simple as possible - you create a mod that the game can see as a mod (see the documentation on creating mods on the repo) and you press "Upload"! It's as simple as that!

To play a mod from the workshop, all you need to do is subscribe, and the mod becomes installed. Then you create a new world with that mod enabled as normal!

I hope to see much use of the workshop now that it is available publicly!

I will note that the Linux build will lag behind the Windows build. Hopefully it's out within a couple days.

It's been a really long road, much longer than expected. I first was very optimistic about the Steam Workshop nearly a year ago, but I ran into some significant roadblocks with development, and then ran into Real Life (TM). Not to put too fine a point on things, but I had to go to my day job in addition to going back to school for a Master's degree, which didn't leave much room for much else outside of that. I'll still be doing that for about a year, so I don't want to promise too much still, but I have permanently overcome one of the most important roadblocks (at least for me): The debugger. Now that I can use the debugger properly (admittedly it was a simple fix, but not extremely well explained) I can go into other steam-specific things such as tracking down the achievement bugs.

The Stable 0.H version is just around the corner, but I do not plan to release it on steam until after it is officially released on the repo as well.