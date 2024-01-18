New maps, Halo Rank cap increase & more!

Competitors. We've got some new content for you!
New Levels
We've added 3 new challenging levels to the pool. They are available to play now for free!
Lanes
Sky Lights
Crazy Columns
Halo Rank cap increased to 20
The maximum Halo Rank has been increased to 20. Time to get out there and start winning some more Halos!
10 new emotes
There are 10 new emotes added to the game. A new one to unlock for every rank from 10 to 20!
- Headbanging
- Cut Throat
- Boxing
- Deep Bow
- Finger Wag
- Macarena Dance
- Happy Clap
- Belly Laugh
- Hand Fan
- Belly Dancing
10 new character skins
Along with the new emotes, there are 10 new character skins available for the free-to-play characters.
Other changes in v1.0.13
- When jumping your arms are slightly less wide which helps getting through gaps like on the Pentagram map
- Single Player now also gets Halos on finishing levels
- Message displays in the chat area when a player ranks up
- Fixed any issue where the menu UI would break if clicking back while connecting to our servers
- Fixes an exploit on The Drop
What's on the horizon?
We plan to announce a larger roadmap for the game in February but until then we will add more levels and a couple of new paid-for characters with skins to unlock.
As always, if you have enjoyed playing LASERS then all we ask is that you leave us a review on Steam. It really helps both our studio and secures the future of the game by bringing in new players.
Changed files in this update