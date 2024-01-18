New maps, Halo Rank cap increase & more!

Competitors. We've got some new content for you!

New Levels

We've added 3 new challenging levels to the pool. They are available to play now for free!

Lanes

Sky Lights

Crazy Columns

Halo Rank cap increased to 20

The maximum Halo Rank has been increased to 20. Time to get out there and start winning some more Halos!

10 new emotes

There are 10 new emotes added to the game. A new one to unlock for every rank from 10 to 20!

Headbanging

Cut Throat

Boxing

Deep Bow

Finger Wag

Macarena Dance

Happy Clap

Belly Laugh

Hand Fan

Belly Dancing

10 new character skins

Along with the new emotes, there are 10 new character skins available for the free-to-play characters.

Other changes in v1.0.13

When jumping your arms are slightly less wide which helps getting through gaps like on the Pentagram map

Single Player now also gets Halos on finishing levels

Message displays in the chat area when a player ranks up

Fixed any issue where the menu UI would break if clicking back while connecting to our servers

Fixes an exploit on The Drop

What's on the horizon?

We plan to announce a larger roadmap for the game in February but until then we will add more levels and a couple of new paid-for characters with skins to unlock.

As always, if you have enjoyed playing LASERS then all we ask is that you leave us a review on Steam. It really helps both our studio and secures the future of the game by bringing in new players.