Hello, Frostrain-playing conductors around the world! We are writing to you today with a few fixes and a developer letter.

“Play the demo”

As a team of five beginners in the game development industry, we would like to explain our situation before proceeding any further. This is our first game release and some of us are still in school. The whole reason we got together to make the game in the first place was to be judged on our abilities by our users, not on the basis of "let's make a lot of money off of this!".

This is why we planned to release the game for free from the beginning and why it was developed in a short timeframe of two months. As a result, several parts of the game were left unfinished, as some players may have noticed.

The 'demo play' reference also goes hand in hand with this. We believed that the game was incomplete at launch and our objective was to release a demo-sized game as quickly as possible for evaluation. However, we didn't realise that this would cause embarrassment and offence to many players.

In conclusion, this is currently the full version of the game. Once again, we apologize for any confusion we may have caused.

System Requirements

We have received feedback that the recommended system requirements for the game on the Steam page are strange. 4060 for a 2D game? As a gamer, this is completely unacceptable. Geez.... A game that could run on a Samsung refrigerator! Unfortunately, we were unable to accurately measure the game's specifications with our current environment. If you have any suggestions or relevant information that could assist us, please inform us.

Game volume & Localization

Several players have commented on the small size of the maps. The game was intended to be much larger, with an endless mode featuring procedural map generation and a separate scenario mode with pre-generated maps.

We appreciate that players from different countries, such as Germany, the Czech Republic, China, and Russia, enjoy our games. We are grateful to our international users. Therefore, we understand the significance of offering a localized experience for our players.

Unfortunately, due to the limited two-month development timeframe, we were unable to provide the desired level of experience.

Conclusion

Satoru Iwata once said, “In my mind, I am a game developer. But in my heart, I am a gamer." As much as we'd like to make the game more enjoyable for more people, we are unable to provide the 'big update' at this time due to practical reasons.

But our hearts remain as gamers. We can't turn our backs on the thousands of players who love our game, and we will continue to provide support through small updates, primarily focused on improving usability and fixing bugs.

Thank you for reading this long post, and thank you again for playing and loving our game.

Sincerely, STEWDIO Devs.