Update v1.1.0

I updated to v1.1.0.
- Disabled Nanite (due to suspected crash issues).
- Adjusted brightness (reduced it a bit as it was too bright).
- As a measure against motion sickness, you can now display a dot in the center of the screen (configurable in the settings).
- Anomalies (Spoiler Alert)
- Improved effects after capturing the suitcase to make them more noticeable.
- Improved effects after capturing the refrigerator to make them more noticeable.
- Changed Cue-chan's voice tone.
- Added Cue-chan's lines (to clarify the rules).
Changed files in this update