False Dream | 偽夢 update for 18 January 2024

Update v1.1.0

Build 13204080 · Last edited by Wendy

I updated to v1.1.0.

  • Disabled Nanite (due to suspected crash issues).
  • Adjusted brightness (reduced it a bit as it was too bright).
  • As a measure against motion sickness, you can now display a dot in the center of the screen (configurable in the settings).
  • Anomalies (Spoiler Alert)
  • Improved effects after capturing the suitcase to make them more noticeable.
  • Improved effects after capturing the refrigerator to make them more noticeable.
  • Changed Cue-chan's voice tone.
  • Added Cue-chan's lines (to clarify the rules).

