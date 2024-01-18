- Added Pakistan Men's team photogrammetry visuals
- Added Pakistan Stadiums, Multan, Karachi and Lahore
- Updated Squads
- Improved Sharing Server efficiency
- Stability improvements
-
Cricket 24 update for 18 January 2024
18 January Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2358261 Depot 2358261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update