Cricket 24 update for 18 January 2024

18 January Update Notes

Build 13203986

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Pakistan Men's team photogrammetry visuals
  • Added Pakistan Stadiums, Multan, Karachi and Lahore
  • Updated Squads
  • Improved Sharing Server efficiency
  • Stability improvements

